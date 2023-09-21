Slower speed limit on Rifle Range Road

Better slow down, as the speed limit on Rifle Range Road is set to be dropped to 80km/h from next week.
The speed limit section of Rifle Range Road between Boorga Road and Rankins Springs Road will drop from 100km/h to 80km/h on September 29, in an effort to make the road safer.
"The speed limit will be reduced for the entire length of Rifle Range Road and two kilometres of Jones Road to improve safety for motorists," a spokesperson from Transport for NSW said.
"In NSW, speeding contributes to 40 per cent of road fatalities and 24 per cent of serious injuries from road crashes each year ... Speeding increases both the risk of a crash happening, as well as the likelihood of death or serious injury."
The change comes after a request by Griffith City Council to review the speed limits, after three crashes in the last few years and a plan for further residential development.
Infrastructure work is currently in place at the intersection of Citrus Road and Rifle Range Road, aiming to increase Griffith's housing capacity in coming years and address the ever-increasing housing crisis.
The current development won't include any housing but includes new turning lanes and more street lighting, which will enable future development of property in Collina.
"There is a desperate need for housing in Griffith and these funds allow Council to deliver infrastructure to enable development to progress," Council's Director of Infrastructure and Operations Phil King said.
"Anything that Council can do to contribute to an increase in housing stock is being investigated ... This is just one of the ways in which Council is helping to address the need."
Money for the development comes from the NSW Regional Housing Fund, with Council receiving a grant of $1,400,000 to complete the work which is expected to be done by December.
