Mixed response to budget in Griffith

The NSW state budget is out, with winners and losers alike now looking at the numbers for the next year.
The 2023/2024 Labor budget announced an increase to teacher's wages, raising the starting wages from $75,791 to $85,000 - but scrapped the seniors travel card and cut back the Active and Creative Kids voucher schemes in turn.
The budget announced a major increase for healthcare as well, with $572 million set aside to give over 1000 nurses and midwives permanent jobs
Here in Griffith, responses have been varied.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton was largely pleased with the budget going 'back to basics' on healthcare and education but promised that it wouldn't stop her advocating.
"It's good news that they've made these announcements with the public sector. Increases in nurse's salary, teacher's salary and the number of paramedics. These are things we've been crying out for for years," she said.
"I would have liked to see more money in childcare places, we've got a massive shortfall of people working in industries and a shortfall of housing ... I'm disappointed they haven't done that. They've put money into preschool but childcare would be money well spent."
Griffith mayor Doug Curran was less pleased, and said that the lack of support for regional councils and housing was disappointing but not surprising.
"It's disappointing considering housing is such a topical area. We've gone and said we're keen and willing to help," he said.
"It's disappointing, but probably foreseeable ... It's an opportunity missed but at the end of the day, we deal with what we have to deal with."
