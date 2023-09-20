The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

One Leeton baker is hard at work making sure every kid gets a cake on their special day

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 20 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary Ann Mulloy, the brilliant baker behind Kakes 4 Kidz. Picture by Allan Wilson
Mary Ann Mulloy, the brilliant baker behind Kakes 4 Kidz. Picture by Allan Wilson

Every kid deserves a cake on their birthday, and one Leeton woman has taken it upon herself to ensure that no matter the circumstances, children won't be missing out on their special day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.