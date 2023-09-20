Griffith Teachers Federation representative Brett Bertalli has welcomed a win in Tuesday's state budget of a pay increase for teachers.
Mr Bertalli, who is the federation's organiser for rural and remote schools, believes a recent visit to Griffith by Premier Chris Minns was a leading factor in the government's decision to target teachers pay in the budget announced on Tuesday.
At the Griffith airport back in August, the premier was confronted by an angry group of local teachers protesting over pay.
Labor has funded an agreement with the NSW Teachers Federation to substantially increase wages, raising starting salaries from $75,791 to $85,000 and top-end wages from $113,042 to $122,100 from October 9.
Education Minister Prue Car says she has found $1.4 billion in savings to help pay for the hikes.
Mr Bertalli said the news is music to the ears of those in the profession who have fought tooth and nail to have their voices heard.
But the increase isn't the end of the road for issues in the industry, especially those working out west.
"It's an absolute win," Mr Bertalli said. "I really believe the anger demonstrated at the airport was the catalyst for getting this agreement over the line.
"I believe the premier was actually quite startled by the protest and the realisation of just how angry teachers have been over wages in the last decade.
"It's good to know that anger has been heard, not just in Griffith but across the state.
"However, I don't believe this is going to resolve the staff shortages overnight. We still have 1800 vacancies across NSW. I hope this move will help drive more into teaching, but in terms of wages we can never compete with other professions."
Mr Bertalli said issues around workload and creating incentives for teachers to practise in areas like Griffith and to retain them, are problems still to be tackled.
"There are at least 15,000 trained teachers not actually practising but working in other industries," he said.
"We need to get them back into teaching as well as get them out west. A pay increase only partly makes strides to do that.
"The workload developed over the past 10 years is crippling the profession. If we could do that, potentially we wouldn't need to attract so many.
"But right now there are more people retiring from the industry than those entering it.
"This is the only way to ensure secondary students can recieve the best education possible," Mr Bertalli said.
