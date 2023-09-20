The MIA's budding BMX and skateboard enthusiasts will once again be able to show off their skills when Skate With Mates returns to the Griffith Skate Park month.
Griffith CareSouth will host the free school holiday event, run by local professional BMX rider Matt Spencer.
Activities will include a BMX and skate competition, with Mr Spencer to offer competitors tips and trick demonstrations before the event.
A free sausage sizzle, drinks, popcorn and other treats will be on offer, and community partners and Griffith support services, including CareSouth's foster care team, will be on hand to provide information for young people and their families.
Griffith CareSouth foster care team leader Joel McIntyre said the aim of the event is to create positive, mentoring-based school holiday activities in partnership with other local organisations.
"Young people who engage in fun, safe, confidence-building activities are less likely to be involved in risk-taking behaviours - that's the theme of this event," Mr McIntyre said.
"We began this initiative about this time in 2022, and we had one as part of Youth Week earlier this year. We weren't expecting the amount of support we received - well over 100 kids. If this one goes as well as the other times we will look to make it a regular event.
READ MORE
"This event isn't just for kids who are in care; it's for the entire community to come along and enjoy. We couldn't do it without our supporters, including the council and Griffith Ex-Services Club who have been backed us 100 per cent.
"The hope is that we can make it bigger and bigger each year, and perhaps also look at having events at other nearby towns like Leeton and Narrandera. I also hope to see some kids from those towns come across to be part of this."
The day will also feature stalls by CareSouth and other local support services including Centacare, Linking Communities, My Plan Connect, Service NSW and more.
Skate With Mates will be held from 12.30pm on September 29 at the Griffith Skate Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.