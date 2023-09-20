The show ground is a buzz with activity, with just over a week remaining before the Griffith Show marks its 2023 event.
Organisers say it's crunch time for those wishing to submit entries for a number of categories on offer as part of this years event.
"We're urging people to bring in their submissions between now and the day before the show. The office will be open everyday from 4:30pm in the afternoon during the week and 10.00am until 3.00pm this Saturday and Sunday for entries," show secretary Zoi McMaster said.
"Entries such as art, craft and photography will be accepted until 9.00am Wednesday September 27.
"Cooking, horticulture and farm produce entries will be accepted until 9.00am on the Saturday before the event.
"We also wish to remind those looking to enter in the Young Woman of The Year and the ProTen Griffith Rural Achiever of the Year Award - which is having it's debut - to do so as soon as possible."
A focus this year will be on revitalising the grass roots theme of agriculture at the show, with a number of new features to help highlight that as well as ensure something is on offer for everyone.
"It will be similar to last years, but we will really be highlighting the agricultural aspects which is what make ag shows so unique," Ms McMaster said.
"I feel the ag theme has lessened over the years so we really want to try and bring that back, front and centre."
Some new exhibits on display will include EL Jay Freestyle motorbike displays, the Kapooka Army Band, and an Agriculture Education Centre for youngsters.
"The ag centre will have an animal nursery and interactive activities for kids. There will be a guess the grain activity, wool handling and more. The idea is to show kids what produce is actually all about," Ms McMaster said.
"I think the Griffith Feed and Grain Pet Dog Show will be quite popular as it was last year. All funds will be going towards the Friends of the Griffith Pound.
"The regular favourites will also be on offer, including reptile displays, the side show alley, poultry features and fireworks to cap off the event."
Meanwhile, volunteers are asking attendees to ensure cans and bottles are placed in the correct recycling containers on the day, with proceeds from return and earn to go towards a local firefighting brigade.
"My feeling is we need to reduce our waste anyway, and if it means we can help out our fire fighters - especially with this summer predicted to be quite bad - then that's a real positive," Ms McMaster said.
"All money raised from Return and Earn will go to the Hanwood RFS to help source equipment for emergencies and improve emergency readiness.
"This initiative also means we will be saving on waste collection and reducing items going to landfill.
"We just ask those attending the show to put rubbish in the correct containers to help our cause. This will be very much appreciated by our hard working volunteers.
"In addition, I want to thank our many highly valued sponsors - without them, holding this event would not be possible. We are always incredibly grateful for their support.
"We look forward to seeing everyone come along - it's going to be a terrific day," Ms McMaster said.
The Griffith Show will be held on October 1.
