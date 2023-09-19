Mirrool Creek salt levels skyrocket

Concerns are remaining over the water quality in Mirrool Creek, with a shocking spike in the salt levels in Corynnia Channel
Recent tests from Murrumbidgee Irrigation show largely normal readings, however two measurements stand out with the water at Mirrool Creek showing high levels of sulfur and a very high electricity conductivity.
Electrical conductivity is measured in microsiemens per centimeter (uS/cm) and on July 7, Murrumbidgee Irrigation's tests showed a reading of 1161 uS per centimetre.
Water between 800 and 2500 uS/cm can be safely consumed by humans and animals, although most tend to prefer water with lower salinity. When used for irrigation however, the salt requires special management including suitable soils, good drainage and consideration of salt tolerance of plants.
While not dangerously high itself, the salinity of the water has seen a shocking rise from previous measurements.
In April 2023, Murrumbidgee Irrigation recorded a salinity of just 467 uS/cm while on August 15 2022, the salinity was 311 uS/cm.
Goolgowi irrigator Sally Jones said that she wanted to see more water monitoring and real-time updates on water quality for irrigators.
"Continuous monitoring of water quality at the Mirrool Creek floodway site is needed urgently, and should be published in real time online so that water users and the community can be informed," she said.
"The ongoing health and economic welfare of the MIA community depends on water quality as much as water quantity ... In any event, irrigators who have crops drying out would have little choice but to work in the polluted water."
Murrumbidgee Irrigation has been contacted for comment.
