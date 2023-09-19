The Area News
Measurements at Mirrool Creek have shown a massive rise in salt levels within the water

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 20 2023 - 11:45am, first published September 19 2023 - 5:00pm
Mirrool Creek salt levels skyrocket
Concerns are remaining over the water quality in Mirrool Creek, with a shocking spike in the salt levels in Corynnia Channel

