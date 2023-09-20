The Area News
Heart Beat of City: James Fraser is standing the test of time

September 20 2023 - 2:00pm
James is standing the test of time

Guitairst James Fraser's first musical foray was in his youth learning the violin. However it's his skills as a guitarist with bands such as Cherry Bomb and Snowtown Barrels that have put him in the spotlight. He shares his story here.

