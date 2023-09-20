James is standing the test of time

Guitairst James Fraser's first musical foray was in his youth learning the violin. However it's his skills as a guitarist with bands such as Cherry Bomb and Snowtown Barrels that have put him in the spotlight. He shares his story here.
What was your first experience with music? Growing up in Coleambally meant there was an hour in a car before you got anywhere, meaning high exposure to the car stereo. So I consumed a staple musical diet of Creedence, Chisel etc.
My first CD at around 5-6 years old was The Offspring's "Why Don't You Get a Job". I liked the song and its B-side "Pretty Fly for a White Guy" which were peaking on the radio at the time, but it also had this dodgy, fast punk song as its 3rd track, which sparked something within me. I recall showing it to everyone as if I'd discovered Christmas and moshing in my loungeroom with a mate from kindergarten.
Despite all of that guitar driven music, for reasons unknown, I decided I wanted to learn the violin. I went to lessons for this through all of primary school. I can only imagine how bad that was for anyone within ear shot.
Somewhere around age 9-10 my step-brother taught me how to play the infamous "Smoke On the Water" riff on an acoustic guitar but that's as far as it got for a while. The real kickstart was music (subject) in my first year of high school. Our music teacher was fresh out of teaching university and was learning the guitar himself while teaching us. I remember getting the sheet music for "Skip To My Lou" but I had already spied the sheet music for "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC. My brain's focus was already on all things rock and roll rather than nursery rhymes.
Attempting Thunderstruck on a clapped out public school classical guitar back then would have sounded appalling, but it was enough to turn my inner music motor over. While the "how to" Youtube lessons on songs weren't on the scene yet, guitar tablature was easily attainable, which coupled with my random experience and dexterity from the violin, made playing the guitar feel like a duck in water.
Music stuck with me through high school in Coly. We were lucky that in a small town we had plenty of opportunities to play, as a number of the community events were up for some free entertainment. I'd say these gigs would have sounded average at best, but it got us out there, which paid dividends for me. Early on in year 12 I remember getting the message from local drummer Ricky Hearne saying that the band he was in "8 Ball" needed a new guitarist and I should come audition.
Being 17 and a bit of a metalhead, I wasn't sure what to make of this pub band idea, however he gave me some great advice - "any jam is worth having, because you'll learn something from every musician you ever play with". He was right, I gave it a crack and the rest is history. I was playing gigs all the way though my last year of school and had moved into Griffith before the year was out.
Within the first two years, I ended up playing in four different bands at once, somehow managing to line up the practices of each band on a different night Monday through to Thursday and then gigging with them on the Friday and Saturday Nights. It sure got my playing up to scratch.
I also managed to squeeze in joining the Griffith Musicians Club. One could say that it is a great pathway onto the stage of one of Griffith's grandest gigs in the musos ball. In my early years being around the experienced members provided vast musical knowledge and wisdom for anyone willing to listen. We are incredibly lucky as a community to have an institution dedicated to Musos.
Who inspires you? My Family - My kid's enthusiasm and the ability to enjoy music without any preconception is so pure - the joy they get through singing along to a song they like is a inspirational as it gets. From Musician standpoint, it's anyone who has stood the tests of time.
Do you have a favourite song? It's always my latest find. Mondays are for checking my Spotify Discovery and Release Radar - I'm forever on the prowl for fresh tunes, when I've found one - its usually on repeat until I'm sick of it. Right now, its "The Devil In Me" by The Casanovas.
Favourite gig and why? I try to make the most out of every gig we play but the destination weddings at wineries in Milawa or on the Foreshore in Mulwala are always good times - I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to perform in Cherry Bomb which consists of my wife Alison on vocals and my best mate Jaye on Drums - Every gig is like a holiday.
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith? It's tricky, every year that passes it feels like there are less venues to play. However Open Mic Night at the Vic has a tremendous support and a cool grassroots feel.
