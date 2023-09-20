James is standing the test of time

Somewhere around age 9-10 my step-brother taught me how to play the infamous "Smoke On the Water" riff on an acoustic guitar but that's as far as it got for a while. The real kickstart was music (subject) in my first year of high school. Our music teacher was fresh out of teaching university and was learning the guitar himself while teaching us. I remember getting the sheet music for "Skip To My Lou" but I had already spied the sheet music for "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC. My brain's focus was already on all things rock and roll rather than nursery rhymes.

