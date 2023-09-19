It's hoped the long awaited stormwater pump on Mallee Street, Hanwood will now be completed by early 2024.
The pump, which was initially slated for completion in July, was delayed due to wet weather earlier this year.
The halt has also come as a result of other infrastructure projects around Hanwood tying into the project, including work on the new Hanwood crossing which began this week.
"We have pipe work occurring in Mallee Street along the levy and we are awaiting geotechnical testing," Griffith mayor Doug Curran said.
" Work is occurring on drainage work at the Hanwood school, including pipe installations along Wilga Street which will connect with the pump.
"The pump itself will be the last piece of the puzzle. We still have the major infrastructure to go on the Kidman Way tying into this and the Hanwood crossing stormwater pipe connection on Leonard Road.
"Essentially, the aim is to get three projects completed without impacting the community three times."
Cr Curran said council is continuing to work closely with TfNSW to ensure longevity and quality of the project.
"While there's no clear dates for completion as of yet, we are certainly hopeful it will wrap by early next year,' he said.
"Given we are heading into a drier period than what we had at the start of the year, we're hoping this will aid us to have it delivered by early 2024."
