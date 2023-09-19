The Area News
Hopes dry summer will aid Hanwood stormwater pump infrastructure to 2024 completion

By Allan Wilson
Updated September 19 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Work on the Hanwood storm pump on Mallee Street is continuing, with warmer conditions expected to aid the project to a hopeful early 2024 completion. Picture by Allan Wilson
It's hoped the long awaited stormwater pump on Mallee Street, Hanwood will now be completed by early 2024.

