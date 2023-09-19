As uncle Neil so often reminds us, "A later start time (meaning handicap) is a badge of honour, not a penalty." The Feral's have a hierarchy of honours:-
CH - Conqueror of the Hill means a handicap increase of more that 1 minute. GMH - Grand Master of the Hill is a handicap increase of 1 minute. MH - Master of the Hill is an additional 45 seconds to a handicap. CFH - Competitive Feral on the Hill has had 30 seconds added to their handicap. EFH - Evolving Feral on the Hill has had 15 seconds added to their handicap.
This week handicap honours were bestowed on 10 Feral's. GMH's were awarded to John Dodd, Mark Andreazza, Keith Riley, John Johns, Edward Palmer and Tammy Mingay. Gary Andreazza was awarded a CFH while there were three EFH's namely Sharon Careri, Tom Mackerras and John Farronato. Farronato's honour was not exactly earned, rather it was gifted. The aim of the handicapping is to have all runners finishing roughly together.
Both the 5.4km long course and 3.3km short course begin running down Adam's Track and both finish with a cruel uphill climb. The short course runner must conquer Dom's Dilemma and the long course runner must conquer Torpedo Ally and the Ridge.
The top ten in the long course run were James Wythes net time (23m14s), Aidan Fattore (20m31s) fastest time on the day, Connor Moore (29m24s), Derek Goullet (24m56s), John Dodd (35m18s) leading the competition by one point, Chris Barbagallo (25m50s), Ron Anson (32m15s), Mark Andreazza (23,17s), Tom Marckerras (33m20s) and John Johns (33m51s).
There were only eleven short course Feral's this week. The same three have shared the top three positions each week of the competition so far. Edward Palmer net time (18m42s) had his third straight win and leads the competition with 120 points. Nate Mingay (13m23s) was 2nd and is second in the competition with 100 points. Tammy Mingay (18m08s) was 3rd followed by Sally Fisher (24m40s) and Maggie Croce (22m41s).
