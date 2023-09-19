There were only eleven short course Feral's this week. The same three have shared the top three positions each week of the competition so far. Edward Palmer net time (18m42s) had his third straight win and leads the competition with 120 points. Nate Mingay (13m23s) was 2nd and is second in the competition with 100 points. Tammy Mingay (18m08s) was 3rd followed by Sally Fisher (24m40s) and Maggie Croce (22m41s).

