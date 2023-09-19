It was a heart-breaking day for Yoogali SC, who fell in the Capital Premier League under 23s Preliminary Final to local rivals Wagga City Wanderers at Riverside Stadium.
It was a strong start for the Yoogali side, with Mohammed Khanoussi finding the back of the net after just 11 minutes.
The import doubled his tally for the day 12 minutes later before Thomas Yongai pulled one back for the Wanderers just after the half-hour mark to see Yoogali holding a narrow 2-1 lead at the halftime interval.
As both sides looked to find the next goal, which could prove vital in the clash, it was Yoogali who found their third of the afternoon as Khanoussi completed his hat-trick for the day.
Just three minutes later, an unfortunate moment for Jordan Bavaresco saw him turn the ball into his own net, and Yongai scored his second in the dying stages to see the scores level at full-time.
The score remained 3-all after extra time before Wagga took a 4-3 win on penalties.
