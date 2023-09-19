The Area News
Yoogali SC fall Wagga City Wanderers in Capital Premier League Under 23s

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
September 19 2023 - 11:06am
It was a heart-breaking day for Yoogali SC, who fell in the Capital Premier League under 23s Preliminary Final to local rivals Wagga City Wanderers at Riverside Stadium.

