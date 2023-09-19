Hanwood have moved a step closer to defending their Blake Trophy title after securing their spot in this weekend's final after a 4-2 win over Young.
It was a tightly contested game in the opening half an hour before the game came to life just before the halftime break.
Young was able to take the lead with a goal in the 36th minute before Zane Vardanega equalised just four minutes later.
The score wasn't level for long as Young was able to take the lead right on the halftime whistle to lead 2-1 at the break.
RELATED
Hanwood pulled back level just 60 seconds after the interval when Nicholas Codemo found the back of the net.
Just as the game looked set to move into extra time, with 10 minutes to, Vardanega scored his second of the game to put Hanwood in the box seat while Kobe Ellis put the icing on the cake in added time to lock away a grand final spot against Lake Albert with a 4-2 win.
The third grade decider will be played at 7.30pm on Saturday in Wagga.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.