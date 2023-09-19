The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood knock over Young to secure Blake Trophy Grand Final berth

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 19 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood have moved a step closer to defending their Blake Trophy title after securing their spot in this weekend's final after a 4-2 win over Young.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.