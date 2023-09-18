THE Riverina League grand final crowd spiked back in a positive direction on Saturday.
A crowd that paid $25,378 at the gate witnessed Turvey Park win their first senior premiership in 21 years at Narrandera Sportsground.
That was up just under $4000 on last year's grand final gate of $21,800 despite less teams being involved on the day this year.
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons was happy with the crowd.
"Yes, given the mix of teams," Irons said.
"We had five of the nine clubs playing, Turvey Park in three grades of football, it's a good result."
The figure is well down on most other grand finals in the region, but does not include the revenue generated from the live stream.
Last week's Farrer League grand final gate at Robertson Oval in Wagga was around $34,000.
But this year's Riverina League figure at least put a stop to the downward trajectory it had been on in recent years.
Irons believes the fact that both senior teams, Griffith and Turvey Park, were looking to break long droughts helped.
"I think when you've got two teams that are looking to break a premiership drought that brings a few more out," Irons said.
"They've been the best two teams all year, they've played an exciting brand of footy so I think plenty of people have come along to see them today.
"The crowd today provided a really good atmosphere."
