Police are searching for the driver of a Holden Commodore that was found alight on Walla Avenue

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:49pm, first published September 18 2023 - 6:00pm
Commodore ablaze on Walla Avenue
Commodore ablaze on Walla Avenue

Police are investigating the mysterious driver of a Holden Commodore that caught alight on September 13.

