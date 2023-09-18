Commodore ablaze on Walla Avenue

Police are investigating the mysterious driver of a Holden Commodore that caught alight on September 13.
At 2.30am on September 13, police were called to Walla Avenue regarding a blue Holden Commodore on fire. Police found the vehicle on its roof, where it seemingly rolled off the roadway and caught alight by unknown means.
Once Fire and Rescue had extinguished the car, police were able to confirm that nobody was inside and discovered that the vehicle had no license plates affixed.
Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the driver or the incident to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Meanwhile, a 30-year-old female in a silver Honda Accord was pulled over on Middleton Avenue just after 3am on September 15.
The woman was given a breath test that came back positive, and the driver was given a fine for mid-range drink-driving.
