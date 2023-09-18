The Area News
After months of work, the long-awaited improvements to Griffith's bus services are off on their new routes

Updated September 18 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:30pm
Council staff, Transport NSW staff and stakeholders were excited for the launch of a major overhaul to Griffith's bus services. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Everyone was on board for the launch of a massive overhaul to Griffith's public transport services, with an extra 77 runs per week beginning from September 18.

