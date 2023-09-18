Everyone was on board for the launch of a massive overhaul to Griffith's public transport services, with an extra 77 runs per week beginning from September 18.
Simpler and more regular timetabling, Sunday and public holiday services and extended bus lines out to Beelbangera, Hanwood and Collina are all now on offer and in a major overhaul, buses will be able to stop anywhere along their route following a signal from passengers, rather than being limited to existing stops.
The launch was held in Kooyoo Street plaza, as staff from Griffith Buslines, Transport NSW and stakeholders gathered to celebrate the achievement that comes after months of work.
Jo Parrott, Transport NSW's Director Regional Community Partner said she was excited to be able to bring the sweeping changes.
"It's a great opportunity for Griffith. It's a bigger and better network, with more services that we haven't had," she said.
"It's a big project, a lot of work has gone into it ... For me, all the additional services are fantastic but extending to Darlington Point throughout the year is a highlight."
Mayor Doug Curran said that the changes would be important as Griffith continues to grow and expand.
"Like most growing cities, Griffith has become a very car-centric place but having the bus service expanding creates more connectivity so that people can go where they need to with ease and confidence," he said.
"For Griffith to continue to grow, we need a strong region and our communities on the outskirts of town will be able to get into the CBD without having to rely on their own car."
Transport to and from Griffith Base Hospital and St Vincent's will be made much easier thanks to the changes, with passengers now disembarking the buses on the hospital side of the road rather than having to cross the road - a blessing for the elderly and those with impaired mobility.
"These are the things that matter," Councillor Curran said.
