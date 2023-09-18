The Area News
MIA dietitian urges residents to make informed choices as take-away options increase

By Allan Wilson
September 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Coleambally-based dietitian Amanda Mannes is encouraging residents to make healthy eating choices as take away options grow in the area. Picture by Allan Wilson
An MIA dietitian is urging residents and their families to make informed choices about their eating habits amid an ever-growing number of fast-food options in the area.

