An MIA dietitian is urging residents and their families to make informed choices about their eating habits amid an ever-growing number of fast-food options in the area.
Coleambally-based anti-inflammation dietitian Amanda Mannes, who services Griffith and surrounding areas, says she is passionate about raising awareness about healthy eating.
She says she has recently seen an influx of kids as young as six showing symptoms of insulin resistance - a factor associated with the onset of diabetes.
"It wasn't that long ago that it was relatively rare for that to come up. Now I would say it isn't uncommon," she said.
"There is a known link between access to takeaway and obesity.
"In the short term, fast food impacts blood sugar and blood pressure, increases inflammation, and may mean an individual does not eat enough necessary nutrients.
"In the long term, a diet rich in fast food could lead to issues with digestion, immunity, inflammation, heart health, obesity, and more.
"I believe we need to educate ourselves and our children so as to make better, more informed choices. It is 100 per cent up to the individual to do that.
"I believe it is also our responsibility as individuals to get ourselves and our children educated to make those choices.
"We can reduce inflammation by eating more vegetables and fruit. In addition, this increases our energy and our mood improves tenfold.
"I do believe the focus on health and well-being has increased in society. Young people are especially more health-focused than ever before. But I also think it's harder to make healthier choices given the amount of options around," she said.
Ms Mannes believes a shortage of dietitians in the MIA isn't helping to get that message across.
"Charles Sturt University stopped offering the dietitian degree, so I think there are less people coming to practise in the area because they establish themselves in places like Wollongong to study and stay.
"Not only would I like to see more dietitians come further west, but I would also like to see employed in schools, medical practices and other essential outlets."
Ms Mannes' website can be found here.
