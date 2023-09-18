A fast start from the Black and Whites proved too much for the Leeton Greens to overcome in the under-18s grand final at Solar Mad Stadium.
The Panthers made a fast start as after a strong break from Tali Talioesila was able to make a break down the left-hand side, he was able to send Ben Fattore over for the first try of the morning after just four minutes.
Their lead was doubled just four minutes later as Saul Railo was able to get over from dummy half, while it was three tries in the space of 10 minutes when Talioesila found his way over for a third unanswered try.
The tries continued coming for the Black and Whites as Will Charles got his side out to a 22-0 lead after just 17 minutes, and they would have felt their grip on the trophy increasing.
Leeton were to pull a try back as Kyson Freer was able to dive over in the corner, but right on halftime the Panthers restored their advantage with Mason Payne crossing to see the Black and Whites leading 28-4 lead after the Greens missed a late chance to get a try through Jesse Watson.
RELATED
Knowing they needed to score quickly after the break to have any chance of getting back into the game, Kyson Freer got his second of the day after making the most of a bounce in his favour, while Traelon Freer pulled the margin back to 14 points with 15 minutes remaining.
A penalty with two minutes to go allowed Chaise Sergi to knock over a penalty goal before Fattore scored his second of the day to wrap up the under-18s premiership for the Black and Whites with a 36-14 win.
Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka feels his side saved their best half of football for the final game of the season.
"It was probably the best half that we have played all year," he said.
"We were able to make the most of that opportunity and get us out in front which was really good for the boys.
"These kids are only teenagers and the future is looking bright for the club as these guys continue to make their way through the grades."
On a hot day, Lavaka was proud of his side's effort in defence especially when Leeton were looking to get back into the game in the second half.
"It was hot and we wanted to make sure that we defended well," he said.
"I think we did that in the second half when Leeton were trying to get back into the game. Defence was the key today and I think that really won us the game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.