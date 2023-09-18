It was a thrilling finish in the Under 16s Grand Final, but it was the Black and Whites who came away with a four-point win over the Leeton Greens.
After a physical start to the game, Leeton was able to open the scoring for the day as Beau Griffiths was able to find his way over.
It was a quick response from the Black and Whites as Jezaiah Charles found his way over while Jekope Serukalou was able to get the ball to the ground despite the best effort of the Leeton defence to see the Panthers holding a narrow lead after two missed conversions.
With three minutes to go in the first half, Leeton was able to take the lead heading into halftime as Cade Anderson was able to barge his way across and take a 12-8 lead thanks to the kicking of Kyson Freer making the difference.
Four minutes after the break, the Panthers took a 14-12 lead thanks to Matthew Adams able to grubber into the upright and dive on the loose ball.
RELATED
Charles was able to get his second of the day to make it an eight-point game with 14 minutes remaining.
Leeton was able to breathe life into the game as Vula Wate was able to find his way over with six minutes to go, but with Freer missing the conversion, the Black and Whites led by four points.
The Panthers were able to hold on for the remaining time to claim their first under-16s title since 1983 with a 20-16 win, with the Black and Whites' Jezaiah Charles picking up the Joe Fabris Medal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.