'Corroboree' by Wiradjuri artist Amy Kilby is now decorating Service NSW Griffith in an effort to make it more welcoming

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 18 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 11:00am
Artist Amy Kilby with Service NSW Griffith's centre manager Casey Wolfe and Alicia Hornbuckle. Picture supplied
Wiradjuri art is now proudly on display at Service NSW, with a hope to starting a conversation about Aboriginal and Wiradjuri culture.

