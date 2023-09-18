Wiradjuri art is now proudly on display at Service NSW, with a hope to starting a conversation about Aboriginal and Wiradjuri culture.
'Corroboree,' a canvas print by 31-year-old digital artist Amy Kilby, was chosen to feature in the Service NSW Centre by a panel including representatives from the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service and the Local Aboriginal Land Council
The artwork features a melding of beautiful and bright colours, representing the Corroboree.
The Corroboree is a sacred time of celebration for Indigenous Australians and signifies a connection to the earth and spirits, which brings them together with song, dance and the full spectrum of emotion.
"Since I was little I always wanted to paint but going through school and learning technology and computers inspired me to want to digitise traditional Aboriginal art and create my own digital Aboriginal art," Ms Kilby said.
"I created 'Corroboree' in April 2023 after receiving some good news in my personal life and translated those feelings and thoughts into art to signify celebration and a sense of community ... I hope my artwork will brighten the space, bring people joy with the vibrant colours as well as be a conversation starter about Aboriginal culture."
Griffith is the second of ten Service NSW centres that will feature local Aboriginal art as part of the Aboriginal Artwork Initiative, collaborating with Indigenous Elders and community organisations following the successful pilot in 2022.
The initiative is hoped to strengthen engagement with and acknowledgement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, as well as making local centres a more diverse and inclusive environment.
Griffith Service Centre manager Casey Wolfe said that this was just 'one way' they were hoping to be more inclusive and representative of all communities.
"We want to ensure our Service Centres are reflective and inclusive of the communities they serve, and sharing artwork by a local Aboriginal artist is just one way we can strengthen our bonds with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."
