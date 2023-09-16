It's the final day with plenty of silverware going on the line at Solar Mad Stadium as the Group 20 winners for 2023 will be crowned.
Leeton have once again secured the most representation of any clubs with all grades represented, which sees them go one better than last year, and on that occasion they won all four. Can they go five from five this year.
It will be an uphill battle in both League Tag, against the undefeated West Wyalong who are hunting for their second ever title in the division, while in Reserves they take on a strong Blueheelers outfit.
It shapes up as a close encounter for the first grade decider in what will be a rematch of the 2022 grand final, DPC Roosters will look to end Leeton's title defence but with little between the two sides during their previous three meetings, it could be a classic on Sunday afternoon.
GRAND FINAL DRAW
9.30am - Under 16s: Black and Whites v Leeton
11am - Under 18s: Leeton v Black and Whites
12.30pm - League Tag: West Wyalong v Leeton
1.45pm - Reserves: Yenda v Leeton
3.15pm: Firsts: DPC v Leeton
