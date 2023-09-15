The mayor and deputy mayor of Murrumbidgee Council have been re-elected to their positions unopposed.
The mid-term election was held during an ordinary meeting of council on September 12 which saw Cr Ruth McRae re-elected as mayor and Cr Robert Black as deputy.
Cr McRae said it is a great honour to once again serve and she is looking forward to the challenges the next 12 months will bring.
"There have been so many highlights but I'm especially proud of how we work together as a council and community to move our local area forward. The community spirit is what helps drive our progress," Cr McRae said.
"We have a number of complex issues that we face but we are focused on finding solutions together.
"I see council's priorities for the following year as affordable housing, roads repair and maintenance, focus on growing our own, maximising our council's opportunities with the reneewable energy development and continuing our focus on our very successful new waste strategy.
"We have completed a number of projects including the new Coleambally Community Hall where we met this week. These are instrumental in building on the qualities of our area as an exceptional place to live, work and play," Cr McRae said.
Cr Black believes some of the key focuses for the council going forward will include addressing a shortage of housing and fixing roads in the shire.
"Getting affordable housing is going to be key. We need everything from mechanics to nurses to poultry shed workers to teachers and childcare staff, and they need places to live," Cr Black said.
"The government is meant to be coming through with $11 billion for this cause and it will be interesting to see how much is injected into rural areas. We really need that for our communities.
"The other big thing for us will be road repairs from flooding over the last three years. Again, much of that will come down to government funding but we will certainly be doing our part.
"The solar farm, having Transgrid power line coming through the area and another 300 employees setting up a satellite town south of Coleambally to assist with that work will be interesting, as well as progress on huge solar and wind farms in the area," Cr Black said.
Cr McRae and Cr Black will hold their positions until the next ordinary election of councillors, but not exceeding two years.
