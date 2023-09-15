The new Griffith Post School Options (GPSO) Hub on Banna Avenue was a hive of activity on Friday when it enjoyed its grand opening.
Staff, participants and community members called in to see the brand new outlet, its features and amenities as well as watch the cutting of the ribbon, carried out by GPSO participant Tanya Carusi.
Over 50 people passed through the doors to admire the outlet, expected to be a highly utilised option for participants and staff in the Griffith CBD.
GPSO program co-ordinator Brooke Wells said she couldn't have been more pleased with the turn-out and the positive reactions throughout the day.
"We've had so much positive feedback and such a large contingent of the community pop in to check out what will be such an asset for our participants," Mrs Wells said.
"We had some high school students and their parents call in and ask about our programs on offer for next year.
"It's very exciting and we're all looking forward to seeing what will be happening, especially our clients who are a major part of this space. Having it here in the middle of Griffith is going to be such a boon for them as it is another option if they aren't able to get to Yoogali. It's also a fantastic opportunity to build on what GPSO has established in Yoogali and Leeton."
