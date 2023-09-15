With El Nino predicted on the horizon, the increasing value of water in NSW has been revealed in a new report.
The NSW National Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) commission report has revealed the most valuable water assets in the state are located in the Murrumbidgee and Murray areas, worth more than $23 billion.
It's an estimated increase of 21 per cent from $19 million in 2021.
The findings have also shown the value of water entitlements in NSW increased by 17 per cent to an estimated $41 billion in just two years - underpinned by crops like fruit, nuts, wine grapes, and cotton.
Among those participating was Murrami-based rice grower and Rice Growers Association president Peter Herrmann.
Mr Herrmann said the NRAR figures demonstrate how critical the issue is.
"The government needs a sound public policy for intervening or they are going to cause price inflation and a scarcity of the resource which will lead to industries falling by the wayside. The effects are profound," Mr Herrmann said.
"Without buybacks you've got an inflation of those NRAR figures. If you purchase most of the productive pool that remains, the prices will be out of reach for many industries. That's the crux of the argument.
"The last thing we need is a non-productive buyer going around sucking up the resources we need to grow our crops. The government has made a destructive policy in one foul, ignorant swoop.
"What we were doing at the rally was offering alternatives to buybacks. There's an enormous pool of resources that need to be better used before you just go grabbing more.
"One thing is for sure: when you grab that water out of the productive pool, it disappears whereas the environmental pool is a legitimate resource sitting there not being adequately employed by the authorities. There is a vision for it and it's very bleak when you take away productive water further.
"There is no logical counter to our arguments. What's countering them is not factual. There hasn't been consultation, no consideration given to alternatives to buybacks. There isn't an appetite to promote practical endeavors that exist in our valleys. Instead there is a low-level government response around this policy."
Mr Herrmann hopes the rally will incite some sway.
"It's resonating with the cross benches and they are the ones who have capacity to influence this argument which is that Labour feels compelled by a green minority.
"It can also still be counted by the state government - they have a lot of leeway on how to move on this.
"Legislation requires a social and economic consideration to buybacks. What is happening is political ideology on steroids. It's not going to proceed well."
