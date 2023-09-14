The night many have been waiting for finally arrived this week, with the premier of The Wedding Singer inciting a rapt response.
The musical premiered at the Griffith Regional Theatre to an eager audience on Wednesday September 13, with young and old alike cheering on the talents of locals as they took to the stage.
In what is the first of its kind since 2019's Legally Blonde, director Katherine Sharpe said it was a great to see a show get underway after such a hiatus.
"We had a fantastic opening night with a very receptive audience," Ms Sharpe said.
The MRHS drama teacher said months of preparations, set design, rehearsing and more seemed to pay off the moment the curtain rose that night.
"It's all come together so well. I'm extremely proud of the cast and crew who looked and sounded amazing. To see it come together in its full form was great," she said.
"We were surprisingly calm in the lead up. If anything, the excitement was like electricity and everyone fed off it."
Whilst careful not to let-loose any spoilers, she said the opening scene featuring the song 'It's your wedding day' was one of her favourite parts of the show.
"It's always great hearing the band strike up the first chord and watching as the cast make their first appearance. Its magic," Ms Sharpe said.
"It's a really funny, high energy, good feeling show - a wonderful and very memorable community production. I just urge everyone to get their tickets now because they're going to get snapped up fast."
Residents can do just that by purchasing them from the Regional Theatre box office or website.
