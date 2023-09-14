The winners of the Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment photographic competition have been announced,
District photographers Nava Navaneethan, Timothy Laidler, Rafel Franco, Brett Naseby, Neil McAliece, Lasitha Liyana Patabendi, Peter Reynolds and Ginette DeMarco will have their entries inside the Clinical Services Building when the $250 million project is completed.
In addition, one will have their work displayed in the rehabilitation and aged care inpatient unit.
Griffith Base Hospital's general manager Joanne Garlick said the Arts Working Group were thrilled with the quality of the 51 entries received, showcasing the talents of the Western Riverina artists.
"We were delighted with the response by those who entered a wide range of high-quality images capturing the landscape and natural environment in all its glory," Ms Garlick said.
"We are excited to be able to include the community as part of the redevelopment and create a therapeutic environment within our region's new health facility for patients, visitors and staff."
The works were selected by the hospital's arts working group which comprises of representatives from the Griffith Regional Gallery, Pioneer Park Museum and the broader community.
Griffith Regional Gallery coordinator, Ray Wholohan, said the Western Riverina is home to many talented artists who are connected to their area.
READ MORE
"I was encouraged by the quality of the photographs submitted to the competition and how the entries convey the quintessential qualities of living, working and growing as individuals, and as a community in this special part of the world," Mr Wholohan said.
The competition was open to those working and living in the Griffith Base Hospital catchment, including Lachlan, Bland, Hay, Leeton, Carrathool, Murrumbidgee and Narrandera.
The project's Health Infrastructure Arts Lead, Kattie Bugeja, said the competition forms part of the redevelopment's Arts in Health program which aims to enliven the new health facility with a range of artistic mediums, including a heritage display.
"It's so important to create a welcoming hospital and engaging public spaces with a strong local identity, so we can improve clinical health and well-being outcomes for patients, staff and visitors," Ms Bugeja said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.