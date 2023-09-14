Murrumbidgee Regional High School (MRHS) has received an esteemed NSW public schools award for a rapidly expanding virtual education program.
The school was presented the secretary's award for an Outstanding School Initiative for its virtual STEM academy, established in 2021.
MRHS is the only school in the state to house the academy.
The award was presented at the Sydney Town Hall on September 5 to MRHS executive principal David Crelley and deputy principal Ian Preston.
The award is presented to NSW public schools demonstrating a discreet program, event or initiative with commitment to teaching and learning outcomes, leadership, student support and creating a sustainable learning environment.
The MRHS NSW Virtual Academy was first implemented as a trial that took in eight students from four feeder primary schools at Lake Wyangan, Tharbogang, Griffith Public and Griffith North Public Schools.
Since then it's predicted to reach 500 students this year from over 40 of the states primary, secondary and central schools, including from the North Coast, Northern Rivers, Hunter, Central Coast, Illawarra, Southern Highlands, Riverina and Western NSW.
The scope of the project is to expand and enhance opportunities for students in Years 5 to 9 to experience enriching and challenging STEM learning of under-represented or disadvantaged groups, including Indigenous, regional, rural and remote students.
"I was thrilled when I found out the NSWVSA had been recognised and am so proud of staff who took a leap of faith during its inception," deputy principal Ian Preston said.
Courses delivered through the program include Forensic Science, Computational Thinking, Indigenous Seasons, Scientific Inquiry, Cyber Security, Bioengineering, Arduino Microcontrollers and Electronics.
Term 4 this year will see the 700th student engaged in the program and next year an expansion of the program will bring in 1000 students from across NSW, Queensland, Northern Territory and New Zealand who will benefit from the program being delivered from MRHS.
"Such is the high regard the NSWVSA is held in; demand for student placements far exceeds the capacity of the program," Mr Preston said.
It's the third year in a row the school has received a secretary award for the program, having previously taken out the Australia New Zealand STEM Education Alliance (ANZSEA) in 2021, the Murrumbidgee Academy of STEM Excellence in 2022 and the NSW Virtual STEM Academy award earlier this year.
