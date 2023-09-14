CARS of a time gone by will be on the MIA's roads in the coming weeks for a special tour.
The 2023 National Veteran Vehicle Tour will be based in Griffith from October 2 to 8, but the vehicles will be spending one of those days in Leeton on Wednesday, October 4.
The tour is organized by the Canberra-based Veteran and Vintage Car Club. Tour headquarters will be located in Griffith and daily runs will commence and finish in Griffith.
"We will visit many nearby towns and villages within a 50 to 100km radius from Griffith," committee member Nick Nowak said.
Around 125 vehicles will be taking part in the event. The tour is for veteran vehicles, which are defined as cars and motorcycles built on or before December 31, 1918. All the vehicles attending will be more than 100 years-old.
"Tour entries have been received from every state and territory throughout Australia," Mr Nowak said.
"We initially considered holding the tour in Canberra, but that idea was rejected as Canberra is both too large a city and roads far too busy for the safety of the age of the vehicles.
"Instead we chose Griffith as the terrain and countryside in and around Griffith is predominately flat, less busy and extremely suitable for pre-1919 cars and bikes.
"The general age demographic of the drivers and country roads are more suitable and enjoyable for veteran vehicles. Also, the number of small towns we can visit within easy driving distance of Griffith is attractive."
More than 30 different car models will take part, many of them no longer made.
To date the oldest car entered is a 1903 Oldsmobile closely followed by a 1904 De Dion Bouton.
"Planning for the week is complete and we have a very busy driving schedule," Mr Nowak said. "There are several great opportunities for residents to see the old vehicles."
One of them will be in Leeton on October 4 when the majority of the vehicles will be gathered for a large part of the day near the Hydro Hotel, while their owners head off on Art Deco tours, as well as visiting other attractions in town.
Meanwhile, on October 2 there will be a tour registration day at Griffith's Pioneer Park Museum.
Residents can stop by to check them out from around 10am that day.
"The park will be fully operating with a Machinery and Market Day, which will see steam plant and tractors kicking over, blacksmithing, train rides, entertainment, as well as artisan market stalls," Mr Nowak said.
"The museum has reduced the usual public entry fee for locals to $5.
"Another good day to see the cars and bikes grouped together will be on Thursday, October 5. The tour will spend the day in and around Griffith visiting the many attractions."
At 5.30pm that day, the old cars and bikes will assemble in a carpark near to the Griffith Tourist Information Centre to be followed by a "Gaslight Parade" at 7.15pm in Banna Avenue in the main shopping area.
Several of the vehicles will be firing up their original acetylene gas lights.
Most of the tour vehicles will participate in the parade. The range of old fashioned horns and exhaust and compression whistles on these old cars makes for a wonderful and somewhat noisy show.
