Griffith Swans take on Mangoplah CUE in Riverina Football Netball League A Grade decider

By Liam Warren
Updated September 14 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 9:38am
Georgia Fuller looks to get the Swans moving forward during the Preliminary Final win over Coolamon last weekend. Picture by Ash Smith
Georgia Fuller looks to get the Swans moving forward during the Preliminary Final win over Coolamon last weekend. Picture by Ash Smith

The Griffith Swans will head into their first Riverina Football Netball League A Grade Grand Final in 13 years hoping to end the club's long wait for a flag.

