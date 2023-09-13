The Griffith Swans will head into their first Riverina Football Netball League A Grade Grand Final in 13 years hoping to end the club's long wait for a flag.
The Swans have been without a A Grade Premiership since 2006 when they were able to come away with a 48-38 win over Coolamon.
THis weekend they will take on defending champions Mangoplah CUE who have once again been the leader in competition this season having only dropped one game on their way to yet another grand final.
That defeat came at the hands of the Swans in round one, and in recent seasons the Griffith side have been the only side who have come away with a victory against the Goannas.
Excited to be heading into a grand final, Swans coach Joh Munro said the team deserves every success after a year of outstanding development both on and off court.
Her first year coaching at the club, Munro said she's incredibly proud of the girls she steps on court with.
"They've worked so hard and I've seen so much development throughout the season, not only as players and the talent they've taken to the court, but the development off the court in terms of what it takes to win and what it takes to make a grand final and hopefully be really competitive and win a premiership," she said.
"It's really exciting to be taking a really young group that will be able to stay together for a long time and really build, and continue building on that success.
"I'm really pumped, they've been such a great group of girls to coach."
Taking on the Goannas in the decider, Munro is confident spectators are in for an entertaining game of netball.
The sides each have one win over the other this season, and Munro expects they'll be well matched when they take the court on Saturday.
"We now have this week just getting ready for that game and we're just excited to be in there," she said.
"Anything can happen in finals, so we'll bring our best and we'll see what happens on the day."
The A Grade game will be the final action on court on Saturday in Narrandera, on a day where the Swans will be hoping to take home three flags, with B and C Grade also in action.
The clash will get underway at 2.10pm.
