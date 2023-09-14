Take a step back in time at a Riverina festival that will bring together the extraordinary spectacle of the country's largest gathering of draught animals working in harness.
From goats in harness to the brute strength of bullock teams working as they did on Aussie farms more than a century ago, visitors will be treated to an authentic heritage experience at the 2023 Good Gold Days Festival at Barellan at the end of this month.
There'll be camel races, working dogs, whip cracking, an Australian Light Horse display, market stalls and a grand parade featuring horses, bullocks, camels, donkeys, mules and goats in harness.
Visitors will be able to enjoy wagon rides, hear bush poetry and watch the masters of old-world trades in action - from blacksmithing, ploughing, log snigging and rope turning to sheaf tossing and bullock cueing (shoeing).
The Barellan Working Clydesdales committee has put together a full program of heritage events, a Furphy Festival, camp oven dinner under the stars with country band, The Silverline, a Clydie Art Trail and three-day glamping packages.
Bullockies from across Australia will compete for the prestigious Teamsters Trophy while goats in harness will vie for the inaugural Little Teamsters Trophy on the weekend of September 30 and October 1.
A highlight of this year's event will be the Perpetual Teamsters Trophy presented by Tim Peel, which is awarded on a rotational basis to a different species of draught animal.
The trophy, a model of a Bennett wagon crafted by Wagga's Allan Langfield, acknowledges the animal's contribution to the building of the nation.
Mr Peel said Barellan was becoming known as the teamster's capital of Australia.
"It is the place where all the different species of draught animals such as horses, bullocks, camels, donkeys, mules and goats gather in teams to demonstrate their traditional forms of work," he explained.
"It's the only place in the world where you will see big teams of 16 to 18 camels in harness, pulling big wagons loaded with wool."
Mr Peel said Afghan cameleers used strings of camels in the outback to cart goods, but this was always done using packsaddles.
"Australians started working camels in harness in the 1880s through to the 1940s when motorised transport took over," he said.
"During the period the camel teamsters developed and refined harness and collars unique to camels."
During the event committee member Bruce Bandy, and Aleks Berzins, of Exeter, will drive a team of more than 20 heavy horses pulling a wool wagon around the arena.
They will be joined in the arena by cameleer Rod Sansom, bullockies Ron McKinnon and Darcy Quinnnd their teams, a donkey team driven by Emily Parrott and Barellan farmer David Irvin with his vintage tractor pulling a Furphy water cart train.
The Good Old Days Festival set a single-day attendance record of more than 7000 visitors in 2022, with cooks churning out 1800 scones and 70 dozen pies, and visitors of all ages left gobsmacked by the sight of 23 heavy horses harnessed to a fully laden wool wagon.
The popular new additions to the program last year will be back - Meet the Teamster with bullocky Ron McKinnon and cameleer Rod Sansom, and an obstacle course for heavy horses and their handlers.
Barellan Working Clydesdales Committee secretary Fiona Kibble said the festival volunteers were working hard to increase the visitor experience with an enhanced program to underpin what is Narrandera Shire's biggest tourism event.
"Last year we had more than 400 caravanners and campers, and successfully debuted additional onsite accommodation of glamping packages for our visitors," Ms Kibble said.
"This year we look forward to welcoming visitors from all corners of the country in what is a huge economic injection for our small town and regional economy."
