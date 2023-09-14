The Area News
Bullock drivers to compete for Teamsters Trophy at Barellan's 2023 Good Old Days Festival

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated September 14 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:00am
The Good Old Days Festival will return in 2023 with the nation's biggest gathering of draught animals on September 30 and October 1 at Barellan, NSW.
Take a step back in time at a Riverina festival that will bring together the extraordinary spectacle of the country's largest gathering of draught animals working in harness.

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

