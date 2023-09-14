It couldn't have been a more vibrant, sunny morning for residents, students and organisers to enjoy the first RU OK Day breakfast to be held for several years in Griffith.
Celebrating the tenth physical breakfast at Peeches in Griffith Central, organiser Karen Snaidero said the roll-up indicated residents had been longing for an opportunity to socialise and check in on each other.
"I'm really pleased with the turnout. We actually had people come in earlier than expected which indicated many were looking forward to this," Ms Snaidero said.
"Rotary did a fantastic job serving up the food and Peeches were busy making plenty of coffees the whole while. We managed to generate a sizeable amount of funds as a result.
"It was also wonderful to see Marian Catholic College students in attendance. The school has been a wonderful supporter of this event from its inception.
"The best part seeing people mingling together after having not been able to do so for some time due to COVID.
"I think there was assumption that because we're in a country area, we were more connected during the pandemic than those in other places, but that really wasn't the case. Seeing those connections occur is so important.
"The key theme with this event is that people are here to hear others and check in with them," she said.
Funds raised on the morning will go towards providing RU OK Day benches at various district schools.
More information on RU OK Day can be found here.
