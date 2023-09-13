It is do-or-die time for Yoogali SC as they head to Riverside Stadium in Queanbeyan to take on ANU FC in the Capital Premier League Preliminary Final.
Despite a strong showing against Queanbeyan City last weekend, Yoogali weren't able to find the finishing touch they needed and will now be hoping to take advantage of the second chance that is in front of them.
"I think the boys are excited, and finals are always exciting regardless," Yoogali SC leader Darren Bailey said.
"You have to be in it to win it, and we get the second chance now, and we played really well on the weekend but just couldn't find that final touch. Hopefully, this weekend, we can sort that out."
The Yoogali SC spearhead knows his side will be in for a test coming up against the Students.
"They have always been there as a club and are probably one of the more successful clubs in our league," he said.
"We have to be very aware of the threats they possess, minimise our mistakes and take our chances when they come."
It won't just be a big weekend for the first-grade side, with the under-23s also in action when they take one local rival, Wagga City Wanderers.
Bailey said the club is hoping to have both sides through to the final.
"The 23s have done really well this year, and it great to have us both in the chance," he said.
"We just have to stick together, get the results and send both teams into the grand final."
