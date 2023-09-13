The Area News
Yoogali SC take on ANU FC in Capital Premier League First Grade Preliminary Final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:56pm, first published September 13 2023 - 5:20pm
It is do-or-die time for Yoogali SC as they head to Riverside Stadium in Queanbeyan to take on ANU FC in the Capital Premier League Preliminary Final.

