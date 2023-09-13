As Referendum Day draws close, the Yes campaign is making its presence known in Griffith.
MIA residents will head to the polls and put pen to paper on October 14 for what has been one of the biggest topics the country has seen in decades.
Since late last month, a moderate group of Yes '23 campaigners have been making themselves available to answer questions and will be on hand at Griffith Central this Saturday.
Yes campaign volunteer, Allana Sainty, says the crux of their endeavour is to ensure voters are well informed in the lead up.
"Our objective is to try and answer as many questions and provide as much information as possible," Ms Sainty said.
"For us, the proposition is simple and that's what we're trying to get across. Some people have questioned whether to vote yes, saying they don't know or understand much about the Referendum. That's the big reason why we want people to come and see us," she said.
She said so far the response has been mixed, with some having already made up their minds while others remain unsure.
"I think the main theme I've noticed is that not many people understand or really know what this is all about," Ms Sainty said.
"For me, the important thing is that it is not something that should be distracted or complicated by other issues.
"I think it's important and helpful for people to know that for the great proportion of Australians, it's something that won't adversely affect their lives. Some think it will.
"We'll aim to have a presence right up until Referendum day and we are adding information to letter boxes.
"Everyone absolutely has the right to vote Yes or No. What we encourage is for people to access as much information as possible in the lead up and to come and have a conversation with us, whether they have an opinion, would like to know more or unsure," she said.
