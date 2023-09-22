NRL history and records

Emerging in 1895, the sport known as rugby league, originally dubbed the 'Northern Union', was initiated when a group of Northern English clubs decided to separate from the RFU.



The motivation behind this segregation was the desire to reimburse their predominantly working-class players for the time spent away from their jobs due to rugby tours and injuries - a proposal the RFU vehemently rejected under the belief that "if men couldn't afford to play, they shouldn't play at all".

In the subsequent decade, rugby league underwent various alterations distinguishing it from its rugby union counterpart. The team size was decreased from 15 to 13 players by eliminating two forwards, and the play-the-ball mechanism was introduced to reduce the need for scrums and to replace the chaotic rucks and mauls typical in rugby union, where the ball would often disappear from sight.

As a result, rugby league gained widespread popularity amongst both spectators and players in England, generating a higher income for clubs and enabling them to financially support the players who attracted the crowds.



Meanwhile, in Australia (NSW & Qld) and New Zealand, the local rugby union bodies, affiliated with English RFU, maintained strict control over rugby and enforced the rules of amateurism on their players.

The Rugby uprising: The pivotal split between League and Union

Struggling with low attendance and insufficient gate-revenue, rugby union found itself compelled to adhere even more rigidly to its amateur roots as a survival tactic. The aftermath of WW1 further deepened the challenges faced by rugby union, effectively concluding the 'rugby war' by 1910.



From this point, rugby league emerged as the predominant winter sport in NSW and Queensland while also maintaining a robust following in New Zealand.

The NSWRL club competition metamorphosed into a nationwide contest in the 1990s, ultimately becoming the National Rugby League in 1998. The scope of the NRL competition extends beyond traditional League strongholds of NSW, Queensland, and New Zealand, reaching into Victoria with the advent of the Melbourne Storm. The year 2018 commemorates the sport's 110-year tenure as a professional game in Australia and New Zealand.

Brief chronology of milestones and major events

The dawn of the new millennium saw Sydney hosting the Olympic Games in 2000. The following year, in 2001, Telstra took up the mantle of NRL's major sponsor. A notable event in 2002 was the reinstatement of Souths into the national competition. However, this year also witnessed the Bulldogs caught in a salary cap scandal, resulting in a penalty of 17 competition points and a hefty fine of $500,000.

In 2003, the Hoodoo Gurus performed "That's My Team" for the new NRL ad campaign. The same year saw the launch of the NRL computer game and an impressive total attendance for Rugby League exceeding 3.17 million. By 2005, the NRL recorded the code's highest-ever crowd average for a regular season, with an average of 16,468 attending each game.

2006 marked a historic first for the NRL, as the Rugby League Grand Final involved no New South Wales teams for the first time in the competition's 98-year history. Brisbane won their sixth Grand Final, defeating Melbourne 15-8. In the following year, 2007, the Telstra Premiership expanded to 16 clubs with the introduction of the Gold Coast Titans.

Rugby League's centenary in Australia and New Zealand was celebrated in 2008, with festivities at all levels of the game. New Zealand won the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) for the first time by defeating Australia in the Brisbane final. In 2009, two referees were introduced for NRL matches.

The next year, 2010, witnessed a major controversy as Melbourne had their 2007 and 2009 premierships withdrawn after the discovery of salary cap abuses during those seasons. By 2012, Rugby League Central was established, housing all the game's administration under one roof, and the Rugby League Museum was opened.

Australia reclaimed the Rugby League World Cup in 2013 with a 32-4 win over New Zealand in the final. The following year, 2014, South Sydney secured their 21st premiership. In 2015, North Queensland defeated Brisbane in the first all-Queensland Grand Final.

Cronulla achieved their first premiership in 2016. The following year, 2017, Australia clinched both men's and women's RLWC titles after a remarkable tournament hosted across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.

Conclusion

The evolution of rugby league and the National Rugby League (NRL) is a complex and fascinating story of growth, change, and resilience. From its early days as a rebellious split from the RFU to its present-day status as a professional and popular sport, the NRL has seen numerous milestones and faced numerous challenges.



As the game continues to evolve, the spirit and passion that have characterized the sport over its 110-year history remain as strong as ever.