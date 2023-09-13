SRC teams at MRHS's Wade and Griffith sites combined forces to raise almost $500 for Leukaemia Support Queensland.
Spearheaded by Griffith woman Antonina Pennisi, who is set to feature on channel 7 program Adventure All-Stars as part of her appeal for the organisation, students delivered the goods at recess on September 8.
Slices, cakes, pies and more lined trays for the hungry masses as part of the event, baked by year 12 hospitality students, and a lolly-guessing competition was also featured.
Wade site SRC coordinator Erin Griffin said she was delighted with the efforts of the cohorts.
"It was great to see that much raised from the event and to know it's going to charity. I'm really pleased," Ms Griffin said.
"The students always do a terrific job rallying for these kinds of fundraisers and they certainly delivered this time around.'
Ms Pennisi said she was hugely thrilled and grateful for the hard work of students and staff at both sites.
"It was great to see what they came up with and I really appreciate the support - it's been amazing," she said.
"For me, it's almost like coming full circle with having a fundraiser at MRHS as I'm a former student of Wade High. I think it shows the school's spirit continues to shine."
Around $11,000 has now been generated so far for the charity, and there are more plans to fund-raise in the lead up to her television appearance.
In the meantime, Ms Pennisi said she has received the itinerary for the show, with filming anticipated to start in January.
"The producers are saying they believe it's going to be the most exciting season to date which is slightly nerve-racking," she laughed.
"But I'm greatly looking forward to the challenge."
