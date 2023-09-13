Yoogali FC have completed an undefeated season in the Griffith District Football Association Men's competition after coming away with a 6-0 win over West Griffith at Yellowtail Park.
It was a tightly contested first 20 minutes in the decider before Michael Perre found the back of the net after 22 minutes, while Domenic Sergi followed up with a second just seven minutes later.
With those two goals, Yoogali FC had one hand on the trophy with a 2-0 lead at the break, but they were able to all but wrap up the title just after the hour-mark.
Gary Catanzariti found the back of the net after 63 minutes and completed a hat-trick over the next 10 minutes to give Yoogali FC full control with a 5-0 lead.
The icing on the cake was added when Perre added his second of the game to make it a six-goal lead in the final minute to wrap up their second straight Men's title.
Meanwhile, Hanwood Two were able to secure the over-35s title with a 4-1 win over Hanwood One.
