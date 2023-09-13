The Area News
Yoogali FC take out GDFA Men's title with win over West Griffith

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:19pm, first published September 13 2023 - 2:26pm
Yoogali FC have completed an undefeated season in the Griffith District Football Association Men's competition after coming away with a 6-0 win over West Griffith at Yellowtail Park.

