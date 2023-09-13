Griffith assistant coach Sam Daniel says the town is abuzz ahead of the Swans' appearance in the Riverina League grand final this Saturday against Turvey Park.
The Swans will play in their first decider since 2019 and are looking to claim their first senior premiership since 2003 where strangely enough they defeated the Bulldogs by 73 points.
The majority of the Griffith side are locals and Daniel feels that a senior premiership would mean quite a bit to the community.
"It's huge for the town," Daniel said.
"I mean generally it is anyway but because we've got so many local junior players in this side it's their friends and it's their family and the whole town is just abuzz at the moment.
"I think for the town it'd be huge."
The Swans enjoyed the week off after overcoming the Bulldogs in the second semi-final a fortnight ago and Daniel believed that the break came at an ideal time.
"I think the week off couldn't have come at a better time for us," he said.
"We had 10 weeks straight of really high quality football against good sides and we had a few niggles as well.
"Generally I'm not the biggest fan of a week off before the grand final but in this circumstance where the boys are at it's been really handy for us."
Having a bye before a big final hasn't been all that successful so far this finals series with both Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and the Bulldogs going down after entering a clash after a week off.
Despite a trend forming, Daniel felt the Swans could buck it and backed them to be ready to go on Saturday.
"Yeah absolutely," he said.
"As I said, we had a few sore boys but now we've had a week off and refreshed.
"We've done a good block of work so I think we'll be right to go."
Alec McCormick injured a hamstring in that semi-final win against the Bulldogs and despite initial fears he might miss the clash, Daniel revealed he was more likely than not to take the field.
"He's looking pretty good," he said.
"He'll go through a fitness test tomorrow night but it's come along better than expected."
The Swans played in back-to-back grand finals in 2018-19 however weren't able to get the job done in either decider.
There is only a small fraternity of players from those sides still playing and Daniel believed that the pain from those losses shouldn't be a major motivator ahead of Saturday's contest.
"It is for me as I played in both of those," he said.
"But I think we've only got four or five guys from those teams and the rest are 19-20 year old's and they've just got no fear.
"I don't think that has any impact on our group as a whole."
The Swans have been boosted this season by the inclusion of Queanbeyan quartet Rhys Pollock, Alex Page, McCormick and Dean Simpson who have added a fair bit of experience and class to the Griffith side.
Daniel thought the quartet's inclusion had been massive and more importantly they've fitted in like they were Griffith locals.
"They've been excellent," he said.
"I think sometimes you can get travelling recruits that feel like travelling recruits and then you get ones that feel like locals.
"That's really the way they've been, they've slotted in like they've lived there their whole lives.
"Great people and really good for our young group in terms of mentoring and showing what it's like to prepare when you are a good senior player whose played a higher level.
"They've just been fantastic for our group and Henry Delves has been the same."
