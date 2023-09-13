The Griffith Swans will be hoping to make a strong start to their grand final day when their lower-grade netball sides take to the court on Sunday in Narrandera.
It has been a strong season for the C and B Grade sides, who will be looking to finish their strong seasons in 2023 with premierships that have been a long time coming for the club.
For C Grade, it will be a case of closing out what has been an undefeated season so far in 2023.
The Swans have only dropped a single point in the C Grade all season, which came in the form of a draw against this week's opponents, Coolamon.
Outside of that 34-all draw in round 14, the Swans have been hard to catch in the competition and will go into the weekend as favourites to take home the flag, which will be their first in C Grade for the club since 2010 when they defeated Leeton-Whitton 40-36.
The Griffith side will head in with confidence, knowing that they were able to take a 41-32 win over the Rovers in the Qualifying Final to advance to the decider.
The B Grade side has been fighting with Turvey Park for the top position all season, and the two will face off once more on the final day of the season.
The two regular season fixtures saw both sides take a win off of each other before the Swans were able to secure passage into the grand final with a 42-32 win in the Qualifying Final.
If they were able to bring home the flag, it would be the first one in B Grade since 2006.
C Grade starts at 10.10am, with B Grade to follow at 11.20am in Narrandera.
