Can the Swans end their 20-year wait for a First Grade Riverina Football League Premiership? Captain Jack Rowston believes they can.
After having a bit of a slump in the middle of the season, the Griffith side found their stride and knocked off the top two sides in the competition to head into the grand final at the first opportunity.
Rowston feels that his side has shown in the finals series already that they have what it takes to claim the flag.
"Definitely confident, you don't get into a grand final without being a good footy side," he said.
"We have done the hard work all year, starting with three nights a week during pre-season. Now it's just about getting over that last hurdle, and hopefully, the boys can get up for it."
There are some similarities to this weekend and the last time the Swans were able to claim a flag, namely the opposition.
The Swans were able to pick up a 73-point win over the Bulldogs in the 2003 grand final, and that game featured Rowston's dad, Phillip, who kicked a goal and was among the Griffith side's best.
Rowston said it would be a special feeling to lead the next Swans side to bring home the title.
"It probably doesn't make too much of a difference, but if people look into those things, then it could be a bit of a good omen," he said.
"Obviously, he has won one, so it would be nice to pick one up as well. It would just be a good day for the club in general, it's been 20 years, so we are really looking forward to it."
While the Turvey side finished the season as minor premiers, the Swans skipper is coming into the game knowing that past records go out the window on Grand Final Day.
"Once you get to a grand final, it is just about who wants it more on the day," he said.
"I was a part of the sides that lost in 2018 and 19, and it doesn't matter how much talent you have in the side, whichever side comes out and wants to win it the most, they are the ones that win in grand finals. Anything can happen on grand final day."
RELATED
With the temperature expected to reach the 30s on Saturday, it will be a warm end to the season, but with the make-up of both sides, Rowston doesn't think it will have too big an impact.
"We have a young fit side, and so do Turvey, so I don't think the heat will worry us too much," he said.
The First Grade decider will cap off what could be a successful day for the club with representation in the A, B and C Grade netball finals.
The quest to end the 20-year wait for a flag will get underway at 2.45pm at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.