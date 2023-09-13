Griffith City Council's financial constraints have led to a decision not to sponsor two major upcoming events.
With Griffith's Biggest Laps 11th annual run just around the corner, Council has resolved not to donate $5000 towards the cause.
While council has regularly sponsored it in the past, an ordinary meeting on September 12 heard financial pressures and the fact the request was not received within budgeting periods led to the tough decision.
"I'd hate to sound like a grinch, but we do need to watch our dollars," Cr Simon Croce said at the meeting on Tuesday night.
"I would love to give them the money but I think the way times are we're just going to have to hold off this year."
It was not the only event declined, with council also resolving not to provide financial assistance to the 2023 PGA Seniors Masters Event at the Griffith Golf Club on October 30.
Despite the setback, Griffith's Biggest Lap Committee secretary, Lisa McKinnon says she is understanding of council's decision and that sufficient sponsorship has been acquired from other areas.
"I think we've been very lucky in the past to have council's support - we always know that it's never a guarantee and we always appreciate it," Mrs McKinnon said.
"We've had some delays getting things organised for this year's event and working on our traffic management lead us to delay applying for council funding in time."
With the date of the annual lap fast approaching, Mrs McKinnon said things are certainly ramping up.
"Normally it's held during the October long weekend but with so many events happening then, we wanted to ensure resources could go around and decided to have our Lap earlier.
"We're confident of a great night. We generally get around 350 participate in the event and I think we'll get that this year."
All funds raised will go towards the Leeton/Griffith Riding for the Disabled and Griffith Can Assist.
