The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Soroptomist Griffith Tertiary Bursary Scholarship applications due September 24

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated September 13 2023 - 9:35am, first published September 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With applications for the $1,500 Tertiary Bursary Scholarship due September 24, SI Griffith program education convener Sue Delves and Presidente Libby Trembath are encouraging students to apply. Picture by Allan Wilson
With applications for the $1,500 Tertiary Bursary Scholarship due September 24, SI Griffith program education convener Sue Delves and Presidente Libby Trembath are encouraging students to apply. Picture by Allan Wilson

"Absolutely do it - you've got nothing to lose, everything to gain and the experience is amazing".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.