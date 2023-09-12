"Absolutely do it - you've got nothing to lose, everything to gain and the experience is amazing".
That is the advice to Griffith's female Year 12 students by past Soroptomist International (SI) Griffith Tertiary Bursary scholarship recipient Alice Ryan.
With just over two weeks left to apply for this years scholarship, Ms Ryan has reflected on how the grant helped her when she began her communications degree at the University of Wollongong two years ago.
"It was incredibly helpful. I didn't have a laptop which is a fundamental as a student, and the funds allowed me to purchase one," she said.
"The grant can go towards just about anything that can help with your studies, including rent, bond, computers, textbooks, even public transport subscriptions to help get to campus.
"Without the help of SI Griffith, I truly believe I would not have achieved the results I have gotten at university.
"I encourage anyone in Year 12 to apply," she said.
For over ten years SI Griffith have been offering annual scholarships to female students looking to undertake tertiary and vocational studies.
With applications for the $1,500 Tertiary Bursary Scholarship due September 24, SI Griffith Presidente Libby Trembath is encouraging female students to apply now.
"We are committed to supporting local girls in their education and training. We work around the three E's - Education, Empowerment and Enable," she said.
"This year we've conducted presentations and relayed information to a number of schools about these great opportunities and we hope to see plenty of applications come through.
"While the interviews aren't until January, applying early is essential as it can be easy to get lost in the conundrum of the HSC, graduation, deciding which university to go to and other end of year activities.
"Even those looking to do a gap year should apply. If successful, the scholarship will still be effective when they are ready for uni."
A Vocational Education Grant is also offered to those looking to attend TAFE, Western Riverina Community College and the like, with applications due Monday October 23.
In addition, a more recently developed grant, the Essential Services Training Bursary, is also on offer to those looking to become teachers, childcare workers, nurses and more.
"These scholarships make a huge difference, and it's not just about the money; it's about affirming the applicants belief that there are many possibilities. Sometimes just getting an interview is a great experience that incites personal growth," Ms Trembath said.
SI Griffith program education convener Sue Delves said the experience is also positive for the interviewing panel.
"It's great hearing about the hopes and dreams of young women and the diversity surrounding what they are looking to do for careers," Mrs Delves said.
To apply for a scholarship, email siggriffith@siswp.org
