Footy enthusiasts young and old are in for a treat when the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup makes its way to Griffith this weekend.
The tour will visit four states and territories across a 21-day journey in the lead up to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.
The Cup will visit Owen Toyota with Griffith Swans players in attendance on Saturday morning September 16 before heading to Narrandera to coincide with the local AFL grand final.
To celebrate, Owen Toyota are hosting a photo competition whereby those pictured with the Cup could win tickets to the big game, including flights and accommodation.
Owen Toyota co-owner Mark Owen said the timing is fitting given it is just hours before the grand final in Narrandera which will see the Griffith Swans contest.
"We want to give the Swannies the best possible send off before the big game, and what better way to do so than this once in a lifetime experience," Mr Owen said.
The Owen family have had a proud sponsorship association with the Griffith Swans, dating back to the 1980s.
Owen Toyota owners Mark and Dean began playing for the Swans juniors and eventually went on to win the U18's flag in 1989.
Mark also took the U18's Best and Fairest that year while Dean earned that title in 1990.
The Cup will be showcased at Owen Toyota from 9.00 until 11.30am this Saturday.
A light barbecue and fun interactive displays will also feature.
