A positive round-up of residents and professionals ensured Griffith Safe Haven's 'Sock it to Suicide' open day and expo was a success this week.
Community members, social workers from Wellways and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Australia, MLHD and MPHN affiliates and many more gathered at the facility on Monday to lend a hand crocheting a novelty sock as part of a campaign with other outlets across the region.
The event was also a means to highlight World Suicide Prevention day on September 10.
Safe Haven peer worker Karen Snaidero said she was pleased to see around 30 pitch their efforts to create the sock, highlight the work Safe Haven do and socialise in a welcoming, interactive environment.
"It's a joint initiative between all Safe Haven outlets to showcase the service and to relay the message about breaking the stigma around accessing help," Ms Snaidero said.
"Events like this aim to get the word out about what we do. If someone knocks on our door, they are always welcome.
"The day was also a means to get the word out about available services. If people know there are places to go, then that's a big step in working towards zero with suicide prevention, and we want to see more people come through our doors," she said.
