A late-night crash on a Riverina highway east of Hay has left four people in hospital.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway, about 10 kilometres east of Hay, shortly before midnight on Monday following reports of a crash involving at least two vehicles.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics treated four patients at the scene including two women in their 20s, a man in his 20s and a second man in his 30s for various injuries.
One of the women had sustained injuries to the chest and the second woman had sustained injuries to the back, the spokesperson said.
All four patients were conveyed to Griffith Base Hospital by road for further treatment.
