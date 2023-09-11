While Hanwood were made to work hard for the win in the Major Semi Final, they have moved within touching distance of a fourth straight Leonard Cup.
The minor premiers were able to make almost the perfect start to the game as Airlee Savage was able to find the back of the net twice in the opening 10 minutes against Tolland.
The Wolves were able to pull one goal back midway through the first half before Beth Piva struck five minutes before halftime to see the Hanwood side take a 3-1 lead into the break.
Tolland came out on a mission in the early stages of the second half as they were able to score the first three goals in a 25 minute period after halftime to take a 4-3 lead.
The Hanwood side fought back into the game as captain Kandice Bertoldo stood tall scoring twice either side of a third goal to Savage to see the minor premiers progress straight into the grand final with a 6-4 win.
Coach Anthony Zuccato couldn't be prouder of his side.
"They dug deep as they always do, they backed themselves, they backed each other, and they didn't give up," Zuccato said.
"That's the one big thing about them, they never give up, they fight to the end, I'm super proud of them."
With a bye in the final round of the home and away season, Zuccato said the week off ultimately worked in their favour, allowing them to nurse some niggling injuries ahead of the big game.
"It helped, as much as it's not a good thing, it definitely helped," he said.
With eyes set on winning a fourth consecutive Leonard Cup, Zucatto said it feels good to have made another grand final.
Pleased with the grit the side showed, he was grateful not only to his core squad but the reserve grade players who have stepped up throughout the year too.
"We had three reserve grade players that helped out again this week, and they're our future," he said.
"For them to integrate in, they come in, do their job, do their part, it's good to see."
The side now has another week off before the biggest game of the year. Zuccato said it's hard to pick if the bye is good or bad, but they'll know in two weeks.
