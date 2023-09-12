The Area News
Police target drinking behaviour, investigate Yenda truck fire

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 12 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 12:00pm
Alleged drink-drivers to face court
Four men were nabbed in the space of just two days for alleged high to mid-range drink driving last week.

