Alleged drink-drivers to face court

Four men were nabbed in the space of just two days for alleged high to mid-range drink driving last week.
Officer's say around 1.55am on September 8, a 22-year-old man driving a red Commodore in Noorla Street returned a high range result and will appear in Griffith Local court on October 12.
Just over an hour later, police stopped a 34-year old man behind the wheel of a red Kia Cerato in Merrigal Street. Officer's say he returned a positive mid-range reading and will also appear in court on October 12.
A day prior, at around 11.45am, a 31-year-old man driving a silver Ford Falcon on Benerembah Street allegedly returned a positive mid-range result and will appear in court October 18.
Around 20 minutes later, a 54-year-old man in a Kia Sportage was stopped on Palla Street and allegedly also returned a positive mid-range reading. He will front Griffith court on October 4.
READ MORE
Meanwhile, an 18-year-old was fined for re-entering a premises and causing a ruckus in a Griffith establishment on Sunday.
Police say around 11pm the man was asked to leave due to his intoxication and rowdy behaviour.
He left the establishment but allegedly returned soon after and continued to be quarrelsome.
Police attended, placed the man in custody and issued him with a $550 fine.
In other news, police are appealing for information into a vehicle fire near Yenda last week.
Around 1.00pm on September 7, a heavy vehicle broke down on the Burley Griffin Way and was left on the roadside for later recovery.
In the early hours of September 9, firefighters found the vehicle engulfed in flames.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers or Griffith police.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.