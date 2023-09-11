The Area News
Black and Whites take down Yenda in Group 20 Under 18s Preliminary Final

By Liam Warren
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:05pm
The Black and Whites will take on Leeton in the under-18s decider after booking their place with a come-from-behind victory against Yenda at Darlington Point Sportsground.

