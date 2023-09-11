The Black and Whites will take on Leeton in the under-18s decider after booking their place with a come-from-behind victory against Yenda at Darlington Point Sportsground.
The Blueheelers were able to make the most of an early repeat set with a try to Salesi Fatafehi after just four minutes.
It turned into a grinding game before the Yenda side extended their lead with 12 minutes to go in the first half, with Isaiah Nauer getting over after rising high to claim a kick.
The Black and Whites pulled the margin back in the four minutes before halftime as Mason Payne and Tali Talioesila both scored to see the level at 10-all at halftime.
The momentum continued to swing after halftime as in a five-minute period just after halftime, Payne scored two quick tries off the back of a couple of early penalties, which gave the Panthers good field position.
It would be six unanswered tries for the Black and Whites as Talioesila scored his second of the game before Saul Railo through a dummy and ran straight through to push the Black and Whites lead out to 24 points with 11 minutes remaining, all but assuring their place in the decider.
Nauer scored his second of the game for Yenda to give them a faint hope of coming back, but they needed 18 points in nine minutes to get back level with the Black and Whites.
While Scholarship Mataora got another try back for the Blueheelers, but, it wasn't enough as the Black and Whites marched into the under 18s decider with a 34-22 win.
The Under 18s grand final will kick off at 11am on Sunday at Solar Mad Stadium.
