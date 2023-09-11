The Area News
Leeton Greens take down the Black and Whites in Group 20 League Tag

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 11 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 12:49pm
Leeton has secured a shot at defending their Group 20 League Tag title after advancing to the grand final with a 26-18 win over Black and Whites at Darlington Point Sportsground.

