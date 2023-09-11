Leeton has secured a shot at defending their Group 20 League Tag title after advancing to the grand final with a 26-18 win over Black and Whites at Darlington Point Sportsground.
The Greens were able to make the most of a quick start as Charlie Lamont was able to break the line before sending Scarlett Wallace in under the post.
Five minutes later, a dart from dummy half from Elli Gill saw the Leeton side move 10 points clear, and they looked to wrap the game up before halftime with a dominant final 10 minutes of the first half.
Sophie McGregor made a long-range burst before Gill scored her second just three minutes later and then on the siren, Jamie Taylor sent Makayla Bradshaw through to give the Greens a 26-0 lead at halftime.
If the Black and Whites were to have any chance of getting back into the game, they needed to make an early impact on the scoreboard and were able to do just that as Niumai Serukabaivata was able to dive on a grubber to make it a 20-point game.
With time winding down, Shailyn Williams was able to dive on her own grubber, but with nine minutes left, it looked as if Leeton would be able to hold on.
Even a late sin-binning to Gabrielle McGregor after a professional foul only saw the Black and Whites pull one try back, with Tangata Toru getting over to see Leeton able to hold on for a 26-18 victory.
Leeton coach Jade Butler felt that the win came from the attitude they came into the game with.
"We turned up ready to play," he said.
"The whole week, we were preparing for a tough game. A few things went our way early, and we were able to take advantage of it, so full credit to the girls.
"We trained well during the week and came into the game knowing we were going to win, that was how we felt. All of the pressure was on them because they won the last game, so it was the attitude of the girls that was the most pleasing thing."
The Greens will now face their toughest test so far this final series when they take on a West Wyalong side who have only had one blemish on their record in the regular season.
That came in the form of a draw against Leeton, and Butler believes his side has what it takes to come away with the trophy this weekend.
"We beat them in the knockout and drew with them during the year, so we are confident that we can beat them on our day," he said.
"It's just about turning up and playing our best footy."
Leeton will head into the weekend looking for their eighth League Tag premiership, while West Wyalong is chasing their second.
