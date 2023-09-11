Bertoldo's is backing a call for foster carers in the area, with outlet joining forces with CareSouth to run a coffee cup campaign to drive awareness as part of Foster Care week.
The week highlights the selflessness of carers like Griffith's Paulette and Anthony Catanzariti who have relayed their experience fostering a young boy over the past five years.
It came about when the Catanzariti's married late in life and discovered they were unable to have children of their own.
"We looked at all sorts of options and decided fostering was how we wanted to bring children into our lives, as well as give back to the community," Paulette said.
"I'm of Lebanese descent while Anthony is of Italian descent. For us, family is everything and we encourage the 12-year-old to see his as often as possible, which has also extended our family."
Mr Catanzariti said while fostering can pose challenges, the rewards far outweigh the tough times.
"It's not always an easy journey, but being a parent in any way isn't easy," he said.
"Foster care has been so rewarding for us because you can give kids an opportunity they might not get otherwise. Since coming to Griffith he has participated in sporting and cultural events which are invaluable social occasions.
"We have even encouraged a couple of our friends to become foster carers. They are amazed by the positive impact it can have on a child's life. I would recommend it to anyone."
This year's Foster Care week theme is 'Heart of Gold.'
Not-for-profit Griffith-based organisation, CareSouth, currently has 54 children and young people in its program and is calling for more big-hearted residents to open their homes to youngsters unable to live with their own families.
"There is currently a critical shortage of short-term carers to support kids returning to their families," CareSouth support team leader Darren Mitchell said.
In the past week alone, CareSouth has been asked to find foster carers for more than 200 children across NSW.
Types of care includes long-term, short-term, respite, and emergency foster care, along with restoration to family, kinship care, guardianship and adoption.
"Foster Care Week is not only an opportunity to thank our wonderful carers but to encourage people to have a conversation." Mr Mitchell said.
Those interested in becoming a foster carer are encouraged to contact CareSouth on 1300 554 260 or visit www.caresouth.org.au.
