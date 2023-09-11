The Area News
Bertoldo's, CareSouth highlight carers as part of Foster Care week

By Allan Wilson
September 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Griffith's Paulette and Anthony Catanzariti along with CareSouth team leader Joel McIntyre hold up specially marked coffee cups from Bertoldo's promoting Foster Care Week. Picture by Allan Wilson
Bertoldo's is backing a call for foster carers in the area, with outlet joining forces with CareSouth to run a coffee cup campaign to drive awareness as part of Foster Care week.

