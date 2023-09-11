The Second Round of the City Volkswagon Scramble was held at the Griffith Golf Club last Sunday, attracting 34 teams with 136 players.
Earlier in the year, 36 teams contested the first event, making it 280 players all up.
Two teams from each round go to the regional play-offs at Shepparton on Monday, October 30.
The two teams to go into the playoffs are 1.Ben Elwin, Brett Jones, Jack Trimboli, Mike Turnell who combined to card 64 scratch-55 1/2 nett.
Team Two - Vince Bugge, Dan Draskovic, Joe Gioia, Luke Papandrea 71-57 1/4 nett.
Two reserves-Team 3- Llsoni Koroi, Lama Lolotonga, Thy Ly, Sim Tuitivake 63- 57.1/3 nett. Team 4-Kevin Mannes, Carl Pound, Andrew Romagnolo, Garry Argus 65, 57 1/2 nett.
Saturday's event was a 4 BBB Stableford with 60 players.
Father and son team of Rob and Bryan Trembath combined for the winning card of 45 points. In second place, one point back on 44 points were Tony Catanzariti and Dom Guglielmino on a countback over Paul Josling and Max Turner also 44 points. Brothers Warren and Chris Gill 43 points were next best on a countback over Charlie Cunial and Reece Matheson 43 points.
Pins won by Grant Kelly, Adam Truscott, Bryan Salvestro, Paul Josling, Trevor Richards, Taoloa Toru.
The Summer Savings 5's are set down to begin after the October long weekend. The format will be the same as last year.
Nominations are now open from the Pro Shop.
Another important day is Sunday, September 23. Pink Day is a Charity day for the local cancer association Open to non-members.
The Griffith Junior Open Tournament will be held this coming Sunday, September 17. Entries from the Pro Shop. Volunteers are required to assist with the upkeep of the course gardens. Contact Wayne also sponsors for a number of distant hole markers.
Saturday's event is now a single stableford.
The veterans played a Reverse 4 Ball Stableford last Thursday with 32 players.
It was won by Martin Sweeney, Gerry Cox, Alan King, Ray Mead on a high 101 points.
In second place were Ken Alpen, Noel Foley, Graeme Gifford, Keith Woodbridge 105 points.
Pins won by Gerry Cox, Michael Catanzariti, Lindsay Martyn.
Local veterans should put their entries for the Week of Golf in as soon as possible as it is only a few weeks away with outside entries filling in fast. Another single stableford this week.
A two-grade single stroke last Wednesday with 32 players. Charlie Guglielmino 67 nett won Div.1 ahead of Phillip Tuiri 69 nett. Div.2 Cam Woodside 65 nett on a countback over Dom Guglielmino also on 65 nett.
