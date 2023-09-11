The Area News
Leeton take down TLU Sharks in Group 20 Under 16s Preliminary Final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 11 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:37am
The Leeton Greens have secured a shot at redemption in the Group 20 Under 16s Grand Final after coming away with a commanding victory over TLU Sharks.

